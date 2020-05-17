Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,745 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $80,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $88,062,000. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 138.8% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 11.5% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 182,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,087,000 after buying an additional 18,841 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 36.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 26.2% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.94. 3,810,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,257,906. The company has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.46.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

