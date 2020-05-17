Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $496.66 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.6% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Alphabet worth $496,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,903,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG traded up $17.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,373.19. 1,672,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,103. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,249.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,327.85. The stock has a market cap of $921.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $5,393,065.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,509 shares of company stock valued at $30,945,946 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

