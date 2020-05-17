Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $20,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Paypal by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.51. 8,291,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,824,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 92.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $147.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.91 and its 200 day moving average is $110.37.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,312,054 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

