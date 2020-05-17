Max Property Group (MPG) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded 41% higher against the dollar. One Max Property Group token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Max Property Group has a market cap of $279,725.27 and approximately $177.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003901 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000206 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000150 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Max Property Group

Max Property Group is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

