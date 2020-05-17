Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Stake Boosted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 30.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,878,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,105. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.95.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

