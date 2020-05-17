McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Holdings Decreased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in McKesson by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock traded up $7.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,646. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $172.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.44 and a 200 day moving average of $142.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $173.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.82.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,187 shares of company stock worth $1,064,057. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

