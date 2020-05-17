Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Downgraded by DZ Bank

DZ Bank cut shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $92.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MDT. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.93.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.89. 8,591,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,601,821. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Medtronic by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

