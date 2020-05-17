Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Downgraded to Hold at DZ Bank

DZ Bank cut shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $92.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medtronic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.93.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $93.89. 8,591,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,601,821. The company has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.70 and a 200-day moving average of $106.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 30,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Medtronic by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,754,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $609,121,000 after acquiring an additional 673,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

