Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,133 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 5.3% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $38,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $2,503,956,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562,103 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,981,000 after buying an additional 1,625,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,937,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,768,342. The stock has a market cap of $196.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Argus dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

