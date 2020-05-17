Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

EBSB has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Meridian Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBSB traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $9.97. 154,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,517. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. Meridian Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $525.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 9.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBSB. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the first quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 268.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 50.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

