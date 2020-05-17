Metal Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.72 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 17th. Metal has a market cap of $18.79 million and $17.72 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00002943 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Metal has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042228 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $342.33 or 0.03510238 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00053978 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030841 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010236 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.