Metaverse ETP Hits Market Capitalization of $8.53 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $8.53 million and $881,406.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001120 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $206.59 or 0.02121711 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00068897 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010295 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 78,192,611 coins and its circulating supply is 78,192,507 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

