MEXC Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,347.00 (MEXC)

MEXC Token (CURRENCY:MEXC) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last seven days, MEXC Token has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MEXC Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges including WhiteBit and Exrates. MEXC Token has a total market capitalization of $6.65 million and approximately $7,347.00 worth of MEXC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.01 or 0.03483272 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00054328 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002125 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030847 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001961 BTC.

MEXC Token Token Profile

MEXC Token is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2019. MEXC Token's total supply is 1,418,814,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,763,848 tokens.

MEXC Token's official website is mexc.life. The official message board for MEXC Token is medium.com/mexc-life.

MEXC Token Token Trading

MEXC Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WhiteBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEXC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEXC Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEXC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

