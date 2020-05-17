Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given “Buy” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $198.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.19.

MSFT traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.16. 46,610,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,221,879. The company has a market cap of $1,369.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.66. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

