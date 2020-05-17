Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Earns Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MIST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.93.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of MIST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 647,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,445. The firm has a market cap of $81.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 2,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $28,023.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 67,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.28% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.