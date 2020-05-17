Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MIST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Milestone Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.16. 647,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,445. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $81.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. On average, research analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 2,705 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,023.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

