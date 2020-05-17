MKM Partners Cuts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $15.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential downside of 9.88% from the stock’s previous close.

URBN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of URBN traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.65. 2,776,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,598. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 81.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.