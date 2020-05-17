MKM Partners Increases Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $48.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price increased by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.27. The stock had a trading volume of 30,573,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The company has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.1% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $490,881,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 34.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 458,548 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

