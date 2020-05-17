MKM Partners Trims Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Target Price to $31.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target lowered by MKM Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Brinker International from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. OTR Global downgraded Brinker International to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brinker International from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Brinker International from $44.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.22.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,335,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,355. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.18. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.63. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.07 per share, for a total transaction of $85,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,293 shares in the company, valued at $452,892.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,925 shares of company stock worth $272,363. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Brinker International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Brinker International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Brinker International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.