Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management lessened its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,492,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 384,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,053,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 150,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.96. 6,039,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,625,115. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.