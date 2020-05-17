Monolith (TKN) One Day Volume Tops $7,662.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 17th. Monolith has a total market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $7,662.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001536 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, Monolith has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monolith alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042228 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.33 or 0.03510238 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00053978 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030841 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Monolith Token Profile

TKN is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.