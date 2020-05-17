Morgan Stanley Increases New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $70.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s current price.

NEWR has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $86.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of New Relic stock traded up $5.61 on Friday, hitting $63.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,005,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 1.09. New Relic has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average of $59.85.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $159.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.59 million. Equities analysts predict that New Relic will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $1,750,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $101,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,495 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in New Relic by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in New Relic by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

