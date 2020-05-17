Morgan Stanley Lowers Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $14.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.28.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 304,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,951. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $959.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.12. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $24.83.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 36.38% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkes bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $279,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 85.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $682,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

