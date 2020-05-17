Morris Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,730.96.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $1,384.31. 602,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,382.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,753.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 36.94 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.