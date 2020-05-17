Morris Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.72 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 2.9% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.09. 35,222,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,214,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.46.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.
Read More: How to identify percentage decliners
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.