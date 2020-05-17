Morris Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co comprises 4.6% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut their target price on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.64.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.23. 2,824,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,326,152. The stock has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.42. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

