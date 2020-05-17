Morris Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Equinix by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Equinix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,607,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,081 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.61, for a total value of $697,904.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total value of $128,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,996 shares of company stock valued at $11,482,645. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $658.66. 564,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $471.80 and a twelve month high of $715.75. The company has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 110.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $659.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $600.91.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Equinix from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equinix from $532.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $682.44.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

