Morris Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Biogen by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 318.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Biogen from $344.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Biogen from $389.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.46.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $316.60. The company had a trading volume of 820,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.68 and a 200-day moving average of $302.69. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

