Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,850 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,637 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines accounts for approximately 1.7% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,656,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,683,219. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

