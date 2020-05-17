Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 479 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,273 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 3.5% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,597,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,637 shares of company stock worth $20,783,413 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,182,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556,039. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

