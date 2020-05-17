Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 73 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 139,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Facebook by 5.3% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 2.9% during the first quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.0% in the first quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 4,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.88. 19,383,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,934,779. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.40 and a 200 day moving average of $194.99. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.30.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total value of $41,341.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 212 shares in the company, valued at $45,177.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,349 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

