MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Holdings Lowered by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC reduced its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 273,278 shares during the period. MSC Industrial Direct comprises about 1.4% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned approximately 0.33% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $10,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 615,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,807,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,789,000 after acquiring an additional 85,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 136,602 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.67. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $79.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $786.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

