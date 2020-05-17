National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NSA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NYSE NSA traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,815. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -136.06 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.14%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $141,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 64,000 shares of company stock worth $1,656,690 in the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,542,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,470,000 after buying an additional 188,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,906,000 after buying an additional 93,419 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

