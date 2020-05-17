Nectar (NEC) Trading Down 1.3% This Week

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 17th. Nectar has a market capitalization of $4.65 million and approximately $1,171.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nectar has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Nectar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000576 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $50.98, $18.94 and $24.68.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nectar alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00026460 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030703 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 79.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000344 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,799.26 or 1.00075350 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000575 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00090843 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Nectar

Nectar (NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $13.77, $32.15, $18.94, $10.39, $50.98, $20.33, $33.94, $51.55, $24.43, $7.50 and $5.60. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nectar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nectar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.