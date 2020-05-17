Needham & Company LLC Raises Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Price Target to $60.00

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Vicor from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.92. The company had a trading volume of 253,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,774. Vicor has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $57.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Vicor had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $63.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million. Vicor’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vicor will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicor news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $226,614.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip D. Davies sold 8,750 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $473,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,055. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,920,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vicor by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 259,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 158,926 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,500,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $5,814,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the first quarter worth $4,111,000. Institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

