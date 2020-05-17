New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NEWR. Raymond James lowered their price target on New Relic from $86.00 to $56.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush lowered New Relic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on New Relic from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded up $5.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.89. 4,005,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,956. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 1.09. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $159.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.59 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that New Relic will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $1,388,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $101,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,170 shares of company stock worth $3,241,495. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

