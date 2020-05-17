New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on New Relic from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $108.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. New Relic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.50.

NEWR stock traded up $5.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,005,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,956. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average is $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New Relic has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $102.99.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $159.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.59 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. Analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $101,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 31,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $1,388,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,495. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

