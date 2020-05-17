New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) PT Raised to $65.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 1.74% from the company’s current price.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on New Relic from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on New Relic from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on New Relic from $108.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of NEWR stock traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,005,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,956. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average is $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 1.09. New Relic has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $102.99.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $159.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.59 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. On average, analysts forecast that New Relic will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $1,750,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $101,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,495. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 52.0% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,832,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,227,000 after buying an additional 1,310,513 shares during the period. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $85,423,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the first quarter worth $54,502,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,254,000 after buying an additional 868,155 shares during the period. Finally, Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the first quarter valued at $39,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

