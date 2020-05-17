New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) PT Raised to $79.00 at Needham & Company LLC

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.65% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on New Relic from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on New Relic from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush cut New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

NEWR traded up $5.61 on Friday, hitting $63.89. 4,005,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,956. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New Relic has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $102.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 1.09.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $159.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $1,388,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $101,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,495 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 52.0% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,832,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,513 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,423,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter worth $54,502,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,254,000 after acquiring an additional 868,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter worth $39,159,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

