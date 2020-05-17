NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) PT Raised to $16.00

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) had its price target lifted by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s current price.

NEWT has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. NEWTEK Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NEWT traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 146,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,129. The company has a market capitalization of $310.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NEWTEK Business Services has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $23.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 40.43%. Analysts forecast that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,705 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,500.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,505 shares of company stock worth $148,406. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

