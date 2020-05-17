NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) is Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s Largest Position

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lessened its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 9.4% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.07.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.85. 5,058,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,767. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The firm has a market cap of $113.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

