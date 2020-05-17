NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Cut to $237.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $246.00 to $237.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.07.

NEE traded down $4.38 on Friday, reaching $227.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,058,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,767. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.45 and a 200-day moving average of $242.25. The company has a market capitalization of $113.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

