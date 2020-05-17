NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Cut to $237.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $246.00 to $237.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEE. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.07.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $4.38 on Friday, reaching $227.85. 5,058,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,767. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35. The company has a market capitalization of $113.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.45 and a 200 day moving average of $242.25.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

