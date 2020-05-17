Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Acquired by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,750 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 887 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

NEP stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $46.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,840. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.40. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $61.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($3.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($3.59). Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.555 dividend. This is an increase from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -147.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.63.

In other news, Director Robert J. Byrne acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Byrne acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $255,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nextera Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.