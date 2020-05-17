Nomura Instinet Raises Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $46.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price hoisted by Nomura Instinet from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CSCO. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.13.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.27. The stock had a trading volume of 30,573,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 153,665 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 118,118 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 387,261 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 404,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 273,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,117,000 after buying an additional 28,571 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

