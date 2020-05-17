Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Trimmed by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $9.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $321.63. 1,672,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,416. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $328.53 and a 200 day moving average of $345.41.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.1 EPS for the current year.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.10.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total value of $1,734,941.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,410,797.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $76,343.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,770.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,151 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

