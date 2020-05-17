Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) issued an update on its second quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.37-0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $58-66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.65 million.
NVMI opened at $43.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average is $36.60. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.12.
Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $61.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.70 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 13.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile
Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.
