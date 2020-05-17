Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.37-0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $58-66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.65 million.

NVMI opened at $43.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average is $36.60. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $61.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.70 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 13.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.25.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

