NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,797 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.79.

Shares of NVDA traded up $18.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.63. The company had a trading volume of 24,691,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,374,089. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $340.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.82 and its 200-day moving average is $247.30. The company has a market capitalization of $208.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

