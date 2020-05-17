NVIDIA’s (NVDA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $360.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.79.

NVDA stock traded up $18.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $339.63. 24,691,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,374,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $340.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.30. The company has a market cap of $208.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,708,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

