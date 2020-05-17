Nxt Price Reaches $0.0121 (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 17th. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $12.11 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nxt has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016049 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011526 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010880 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00014836 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004520 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt

Nxt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

